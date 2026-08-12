'Lock Upp 2' contestants can't join 'Bigg Boss 20'?
What's the story
Desi Bling star Pamela Serena, who participated in the second season of Lock Upp, has hinted that contestants from her season may not be able to join Bigg Boss 20 immediately. Despite receiving offers for other reality shows, there seems to be a temporary restriction on participating in more reality television. "For a few months, we can't do any more reality TV shows," she told Telly Talk India.
Travel plans
Serena hints at potential hosting or mentoring role
Serena also shared her travel plans and work commitments in India.
"And I think I will be coming to India quite a lot. I am here now. I am here another four-five days. We are doing some projects. Then I will go back and come back."
Notably, Serena is a UK-born, Dubai-based entrepreneur.
Winner's statement
Shreya Kalra earlier ruled out participation in 'Bigg Boss 20'
Shreya Kalra, the winner of Lock Upp Season 2, had earlier ruled out participating in Bigg Boss 20.
She said, "I am not planning to do any reality show as a contestant right now because it was mentally exhausting and very taxing."
However, she expressed interest in hosting or mentoring opportunities on the show.
Show details
Meanwhile, here's everything we know about 'Bigg Boss 20'
The trailer for Bigg Boss 20 was released on Wednesday.
In the first promo, host Salman Khan made a grand entry on a horse and cryptically said, "Joh Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Thathas-two!"
The second promo revealed that every contestant will be given a vardaan.
Finally, the trailer revealed that contestants would get an extra life this season.
The show premieres on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors TV.