'Lock Upp 2' contestants can't join 'Bigg Boss 20'?

The trailer for Bigg Boss 20 was released on Wednesday.

In the first promo, host Salman Khan made a grand entry on a horse and cryptically said, "Joh Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Thathas-two!"

The second promo revealed that every contestant will be given a vardaan.

Finally, the trailer revealed that contestants would get an extra life this season.

The show premieres on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors TV.