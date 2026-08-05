Shreya Kalra wins 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa'
What's the story
Social media influencer Shreya Kalra has won Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The grand finale was hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, who announced her victory during the final episode on Wednesday. She beat Shivangi Joshi, who was the first runner-up. Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, and Shilpa Shinde were the other finalists. With this, Kalra picked up the trophy as well as ₹1cr prize.
Gameplay
Kalra was one of the most controversial contestants
Kalra was one of the most controversial and interesting contestants on Lock Upp S02. From the beginning, she made herself the focal point of the reality show, having heated arguments with co-contestants Shinde and Akanksha Chamola.
Her opinionated nature and emotional outbursts kept her in constant limelight and sparked endless debates online.
Final week
How Kalra outsmarted her way to the final week
As the show progressed, Kalra proved to be a smart player, using house politics to her advantage and ensuring her spot in the final week.
Her major tactical move came in the second-to-last round when she used her special powers to escape elimination and change voting patterns, effectively sidelining her direct rivals.
Despite claiming that other contestants were ganging up against her, Kalra played the tasks well and batted for her allies, especially Shinde.
Viewer response
Her victory has triggered mixed reactions among viewers
Kalra's aggressive gameplay and shifting loyalties often distanced her from other contestants but kept her at the center of key storylines on the show.
As per the show, while the special jury heavily voted for Kalra, ex-teammates had mostly voted for TV actor Joshi. Yet, Kalra won the voting round 23 v/s 16.
Her win has triggered mixed reactions among viewers, reflecting the show's unpredictable nature.
Lock Upp S02 is streaming on Netflix.