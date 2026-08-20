'Lock Upp' clocks 125 million hours; Farah asks for more
What's the story
The Netflix series, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, has reportedly crossed an impressive milestone of over 125 million viewing hours within just six weeks of its release. The show, created by Ektaa Kapoor and produced in collaboration with Balaji Telefilms Ltd, features a unique format where celebrities are confined in a "jail" and face various challenges. The show's popularity is evident from its global reach across 12 countries and more than seven million conversations generated around the show.
Show format
Format of the show
Netflix posted an Instagram Reel promoting Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, to which host Farah Khan replied, "Ab season 2 jaldi shuru karoooooo!!!"
The show featured celebrities living in a specially created "jail," competing against each other to win the game.
Contestants faced nominations, eliminations, tasks, alliances, and rivalries while being confined in this jail setting.
The season also welcomed two wild-card entries as the game progressed.
Contestants
Contestants and winners
The second season of Lock Upp featured a diverse mix of contestants, including Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Chamola, Harshad Chopra, Varun Sood, and Pamala Serena.
After six weeks filled with drama and challenges, Kalra was crowned the winner while Joshi finished as the runner-up.