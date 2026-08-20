'Lock Upp' clocks 125 million hours; Farah asks for more

Netflix posted an Instagram Reel promoting Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, to which host Farah Khan replied, "Ab season 2 jaldi shuru karoooooo!!!"

The show featured celebrities living in a specially created "jail," competing against each other to win the game.

Contestants faced nominations, eliminations, tasks, alliances, and rivalries while being confined in this jail setting.

The season also welcomed two wild-card entries as the game progressed.