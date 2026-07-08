'Lock Upp,' 'India's Got Latent' join Netflix non-English top 10

Bami praises subtitles, Netflix plans slate

Both shows are also topping Netflix charts in India, showing how homegrown formats can connect across borders.

Tanya Bami from Netflix India shared her excitement about Lock Upp finding international fans through subtitles alone, calling it remarkable.

Riding this wave, Netflix is lining up new nonfiction series like Desi Bling, Papa Yaar, and a special of The Great Indian Kapil Show, plus collaborations with creators like Zakir Khan and Bhuvan Bam to keep things fun and unscripted.