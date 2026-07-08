'Lock Upp,' 'India's Got Latent' join Netflix non-English top 10
Big moment for Indian reality TV: Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza and India's Got Latent Season 2 just broke into the platform's Global Top 10 Non-English Shows.
Lock Upp grabbed the No. 8 spot with 1.9 million views, while India's Got Latent followed at No. 9 with 1.5 million views worldwide.
Bami praises subtitles, Netflix plans slate
Both shows are also topping Netflix charts in India, showing how homegrown formats can connect across borders.
Tanya Bami from Netflix India shared her excitement about Lock Upp finding international fans through subtitles alone, calling it remarkable.
Riding this wave, Netflix is lining up new nonfiction series like Desi Bling, Papa Yaar, and a special of The Great Indian Kapil Show, plus collaborations with creators like Zakir Khan and Bhuvan Bam to keep things fun and unscripted.