Kangana Ranaut returns to 'Lock Upp,' lauds Farah, Riteish
What's the story
Actor Kangana Ranaut has returned to the second season of the reality show Lock Upp. However, this time, she will be a part of the Judgement Day episode as "Janata Ki Awaaz," or the voice of the people. She will join jailers and hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The new episode will release on Saturday at 8:00pm on Netflix.
Praise
'They've been fair, fearless, and absolutely uncompromising'
Ranaut lauded Khan and Deshmukh's impactful performance as jailers on Lock Upp. She said, "Farah and Riteish have brought exactly the kind of authority this Lock Upp needed." "They've been fair, fearless, and absolutely uncompromising while taking the contestants to task." "And as 'Janata Ki Awaaz,' I'm here tonight to take that one step further." "The audience has been watching every move, and now it's time for their voice to be heard."
Show evolution
Why Ranaut didn't return as the host
Ranaut, who hosted the first season, said earlier, "This show has always been about owning your truth...no matter how uncomfortable it is." She added that every choice has a price. Meanwhile, producer Ektaa Kapoor explained why Ranaut isn't returning as the host. She said the entire format of Lock Upp had changed and "nothing of the original show has been kept. Neither the jailer nor the host...so keeping anything of the old...would not bring the fresh presentation of the branding."