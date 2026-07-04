Kangana Ranaut returns to 'Lock Upp,' lauds Farah, Riteish

Show evolution

Why Ranaut didn't return as the host

Ranaut, who hosted the first season, said earlier, "This show has always been about owning your truth...no matter how uncomfortable it is." She added that every choice has a price. Meanwhile, producer Ektaa Kapoor explained why Ranaut isn't returning as the host. She said the entire format of Lock Upp had changed and "nothing of the original show has been kept. Neither the jailer nor the host...so keeping anything of the old...would not bring the fresh presentation of the branding."