'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' G. Kapoor apologizes to Kalra
Entertainment
During the Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Gautami Kapoor publicly apologized to contestant Shreya Kalra after Shreya accused Gautami's husband, Ram Kapoor, of crossing boundaries and unwanted kisses.
During the latest episode, Gautami addressed the situation directly with Shreya.
Kalra accepts apology, Kapoor possibly eliminated
Gautami told Shreya, "If he touched you inappropriately, or spit on you, then I am asking for forgiveness on his behalf."
Shreya accepted the apology and later considered Gautami lucky after advancing to the finale, while Ram now faces possible elimination.
The show is created by Ektaa Kapoor and streams on Netflix.