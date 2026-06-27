'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' premieres tonight with Khan, Deshmukh

Lineup: Kapoor Joshi Ahuja Dhoopar Chaudhary

The lineup features Ram Kapoor (whose kids are a bit nervous about him joining), Shivangi Joshi (excited to show her tougher side), Sunita Ahuja (joining after patching up with Krushna Abhishek), Dheeraj Dhoopar (keen to try out this new format), and Akanksha Chaudhary (hoping to clear her name from past controversies).

Each contestant seems ready for some drama, and maybe a shot at redemption.