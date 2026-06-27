'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' premieres tonight with Khan, Deshmukh
Entertainment
Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa returns for its second season on June 27, 2026, at 8pm. This time, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are stepping in as hosts.
The show brings together 15 celebrities who'll live in a captive setup and take on tasks to earn currency for essentials and perks.
Lineup: Kapoor Joshi Ahuja Dhoopar Chaudhary
The lineup features Ram Kapoor (whose kids are a bit nervous about him joining), Shivangi Joshi (excited to show her tougher side), Sunita Ahuja (joining after patching up with Krushna Abhishek), Dheeraj Dhoopar (keen to try out this new format), and Akanksha Chaudhary (hoping to clear her name from past controversies).
Each contestant seems ready for some drama, and maybe a shot at redemption.