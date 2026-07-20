'Lock Upp' Season 2 promo teases Mukhija as wild card
Entertainment
Lock Upp Season two just dropped a promo teasing a new wild card entrant, called the "most disruptive gang leader." Fans think it's Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), spotting familiar tattoos and jewelry in the clip.
The show is already heating up, with contestants split into rival gangs led by Shivangi Joshi and Akanksha Chamola.
Fans recall Mukhija from 'The Traitors'
Viewers are excited about Mukhija possibly entering, with one X user posting, "APOORVA MAKJIJA IS THE NEW WILD CARD IN LOCKUPP." Many remember her from Prime Video's The Traitors.
Lock Upp 2 streams on Netflix Saturday to Thursday at 8pm hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.
Yogesh Rawat was the latest contestant to leave the show.