'Lock Upp' season 2 'Sach Ya Sazaa' premieres June 27

Six-week run with multiple celebrity contestants

Episodes air Saturday through Wednesday at 8pm for six weeks.

Confirmed contestants include Sunita Ahuja, Shivangi Joshi, and Shilpa Shinde. Ram Kapoor might join after his big weight-loss transformation.

Other names floating around are Rashami Desai, Priyank Sharma, Asim Riaz, influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, plus Splitsvilla stars Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary.

According to Deshmukh, expect tough tests of strategy and honesty; Khan says the show's raw drama is its main draw, so get ready for plenty of surprises!