'Lock Upp' season 2 'Sach Ya Sazaa' premieres June 27
Lock Upp is back for a second season, dropping on Netflix June 27 with the new title Sach Ya Sazaa.
This time, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are hosting as 14 celebrities step into a prison-style setup where they'll compete for survival, and spill some seriously personal secrets along the way.
Six-week run with multiple celebrity contestants
Episodes air Saturday through Wednesday at 8pm for six weeks.
Confirmed contestants include Sunita Ahuja, Shivangi Joshi, and Shilpa Shinde. Ram Kapoor might join after his big weight-loss transformation.
Other names floating around are Rashami Desai, Priyank Sharma, Asim Riaz, influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, plus Splitsvilla stars Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary.
According to Deshmukh, expect tough tests of strategy and honesty; Khan says the show's raw drama is its main draw, so get ready for plenty of surprises!