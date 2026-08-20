'Lock Upp' tops 125 million hours on Netflix in 6 weeks
Entertainment
Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, created by Ekta Kapoor and produced in collaboration with Balaji Telefilms Ltd, just hit a huge milestone: over 125 million viewing hours in only six weeks on Netflix.
The show's wild concept of celebrities living behind bars, facing tough challenges, and eliminations, has caught on globally. It's been streamed in 12 countries and sparked more than seven million conversations.
Kalra wins 'Lock Upp' finale
The dramatic finale saw Shreya Kalra take the win, with Shivangi Joshi as runner-up.
Lock Upp has also blown up on social media, racking up over five billion views for related content.
With fans buzzing about a possible second season, it looks like this Indian reality show's mix of drama and humor is here to stay.