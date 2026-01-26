Lokesh Kanagaraj says superhero film with Aamir Khan isn't happening
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has shared that his much-talked-about superhero project with Aamir Khan just didn't work out, despite several meetings.
He mentioned that he has been a big Aamir Khan fan since his childhood, making it clear he was genuinely excited about the idea.
How did we get here?
Earlier, Aamir announced the superhero film during Sitaare Zameen Par promotions, but no confirmed start date was given.
The duo had worked together before—Aamir made a cameo as gangster Daaha in Lokesh's Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, which hit screens.
What's next?
Aamir later said Lokesh was planning a narration meeting for the film.
Lokesh announced a new superhero project with Allu Arjun.