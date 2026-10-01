Loknath composed 1st 'Yuva Dasara' anthem and Jigani penned lyrics
Entertainment
The first-ever Yuva Dasara anthem is out now, composed by Ajaneesh Loknath (yes, the Kantara music guy). For him, making this song was a childhood dream finally coming true.
The lyrics are by Somashekhar Jigani, working president of Yuva Dasara and deputy commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation, with inputs from his colleague Manoj Sugandh.
Video tours Mysuru, connects youth
The anthem's video tours iconic Mysuru spots like the Palace and Chamundi Hills, mixing local art and tradition with fresh musical energy.
With performances from Nakash Aziz and Loknath himself, the song aims to connect today's youth to Mysuru's rich festival legacy and can also be viewed online.