Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup: From Olivia Dean to Katseye
What's the story
The much-anticipated lineup for Lollapalooza India 2027 has finally been unveiled. The two-day music festival will take place on January 23 and 24 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. Among the headliners are Grammy winner Olivia Dean, KATSEYE, Limp Bizkit, and 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS). Other notable acts include St Vincent and Lara Raj's sister, Rhea Raj.
Local talent
'Returning to Lollapalooza feels incredibly special'
Lollapalooza India 2027 will also feature a host of Indian artists such as Anuv Jain, Aditya Gadhvi, Yashraj, and Kayan.
The lineup includes BLACKSTRATBLUES, Indian Ocean, and Scribe.
In a statement to Variety India, Kayan expressed her excitement about returning to the festival.
She said, "Returning to Lollapalooza feels incredibly special...I've been waiting to bring this version of my music to the stage."
Festival legacy
Past acts at 'Lolla' India
Previous edition of Lollapalooza featured Linkin Park, Playboi Carti, Yungblud, Kehlani, and Fujii Kaze.
The 2025 lineup included Green Day, Shawn Mendes, former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson, Glass Animals, and Alok with Hanumankind.
Meanwhile, the tickets to the upcoming edition are now available for sale on BookMyShow.