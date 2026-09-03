Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup: From Olivia Dean to Katseye

Lollapalooza India 2027 will also feature a host of Indian artists such as Anuv Jain, Aditya Gadhvi, Yashraj, and Kayan.

The lineup includes BLACKSTRATBLUES, Indian Ocean, and Scribe.

In a statement to Variety India, Kayan expressed her excitement about returning to the festival.

She said, "Returning to Lollapalooza feels incredibly special...I've been waiting to bring this version of my music to the stage."