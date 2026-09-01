Olivia Dean confirmed to headline Lollapalooza India 2027 

The Lollapalooza India 2027 festival is scheduled to take place on January 23 and 24, 2027.

Last year, the lineup for the event was announced on August 29, following the conclusion of pre-sale and general sales tickets.

However, this year's announcement may be slightly delayed, with pre-sale tickets going live as late as August 30.

The lineup could be released as early as this week or possibly extend into the second week of September.