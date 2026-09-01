Olivia Dean confirmed to headline Lollapalooza India 2027
What's the story
Olivia Dean has been confirmed as a headliner for the upcoming Lollapalooza India 2027 festival in Mumbai. The news was revealed through a social media post by the festival organizers, who shared suggestive captions that hinted at Dean's participation. On Tuesday, an insider also tweeted that anyone who signed up for Dean's Laylo updates received a confirmation text message. This comes amid speculation about potential headlining artists for Lollapalooza, with names like KATSEYE and nu-metal band Limp Bizkit being mentioned.
Festival details
Tentative dates for lineup announcement
The Lollapalooza India 2027 festival is scheduled to take place on January 23 and 24, 2027.
Last year, the lineup for the event was announced on August 29, following the conclusion of pre-sale and general sales tickets.
However, this year's announcement may be slightly delayed, with pre-sale tickets going live as late as August 30.
The lineup could be released as early as this week or possibly extend into the second week of September.
Artist speculation
Dean's earlier hints and KATSEYE's status
Dean had earlier hinted at her visit to India via Instagram Stories, where she posted an Indian flag emoji with the words "see you soon?" and a link to her website for tour and ticket updates.
This recent confirmation marks the first major revelation about the festival's lineup.
Meanwhile, there is uncertainty about KATSEYE's participation due to injuries and temporary breaks taken by some of its members.