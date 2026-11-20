Tiger Shroff firing: Lookout notice issued against Abhishek Pandit
What's the story
In a significant development in the October 18 firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, the Mumbai Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Abhishek Pandit. Pandit is the brother of gangster Anil Pandit, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the attack on Shroff. The police suspect Pandit managed the gang's finances and funded those involved through bank accounts opened in his name.
Investigation details
Police fear Pandit might escape abroad
The Mumbai Police believe that Pandit played a crucial role in funding the gang behind the attack on Shroff.
They fear he might flee abroad, especially after reportedly going missing when a crime branch team visited Haryana's Karnal.
The police are concerned that he may escape to a country where extradition would be difficult.
Arrest details
Police arrested Suneha Pandit, the 13th accused in firing case
The Mumbai Police have also arrested Pandit's wife, Suneha Pandit, the 13th accused.
She is accused of managing her husband's bank accounts and processing payments as instructed by him.
The police claim that Suneha operated a bank account in her husband's name through which money was transferred to the co-accused.
Financial trail
Police trace transactions linked to Pandit
The police have reportedly traced transactions worth around ₹47.23 lakh between August 28, 2022, and July 30, 2024.
They allege that ₹57,000 was transferred to one of the co-accused for the purchase of a motorcycle used as a getaway vehicle in the attack on Shroff.
The police also pointed out that some funds were moved through cryptocurrency accounts with a Cambodian phone number and a Denmark-based IP address.
Incident details
Firing incident and arrests
The firing incident occurred on the evening of October 18 when Shroff was leaving a football ground in Juhu, Mumbai.
The actor narrowly escaped unharmed, but his driver and a bystander, a vlogger, were injured in the attack.
So far, 13 accused have been arrested in connection with the case.