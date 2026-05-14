Lopez promotes 'Office romance' wearing Gaultier corset at Netflix Upfront
Jennifer Lopez turned heads at the 2026 Netflix Upfront, showing off a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier corset blazer with a plunging neckline and lace-up sides.
Styled with a pale-pink satin skirt, Femme LA heels, a Dior rose quartz rosette and a rose gold ring, and her peach champagne manicure, J.Lo definitely brought her A-game to promote her new rom-com Office Romance, dropping on Netflix June 5.
Lopez plays CEO Jackie Cruz
Lopez stars as Jackie Cruz, a CEO who falls for her company's lawyer.
Reflecting on the film, Lopez shared at the event, "It felt great to come back to a rom-com. It's been too long, and this one might be my favorite one I've ever done,"
Earlier that day she rocked an oversized Dolce & Gabbana suit with gold chains, then switched it up for an evening screening in a Magda Butrym shearling blazer over a mocha midi dress, plus slingback pumps and a $34,400 David Webb 7-carat diamond ring.