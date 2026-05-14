Lopez promotes 'Office romance' wearing Gaultier corset at Netflix Upfront

Lopez plays CEO Jackie Cruz

Lopez stars as Jackie Cruz, a CEO who falls for her company's lawyer.

Reflecting on the film, Lopez shared at the event, "It felt great to come back to a rom-com. It's been too long, and this one might be my favorite one I've ever done,"

Earlier that day she rocked an oversized Dolce & Gabbana suit with gold chains, then switched it up for an evening screening in a Magda Butrym shearling blazer over a mocha midi dress, plus slingback pumps and a $34,400 David Webb 7-carat diamond ring.