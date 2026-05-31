OTT alert: 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' out on JioHotstar
What's the story
The black comedy thriller, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, directed by Anshuman Jha, is now streaming on JioHotstar. The film had a theatrical release on October 10, 2025. It stars Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal in lead roles with Paresh Pahuja and Zoha Rahman in pivotal roles. The movie has been praised for its sharp humor, unsettling atmosphere, and memorable performances.
Film's premise
Dinner party turns into nightmare
The film uses the backdrop of a British dinner party to delve into themes such as racism, cultural displacement, and colonial trauma. The story revolves around two Indian couples living in England who come together for dinner at an old, desolate countryside house. The plot thickens when one of the characters jokingly claims that the body of British ruler Lord Curzon is hidden inside a trunk in the house.
Production team
Cast and crew of the film
The film features Mathur as Rohit, Dugal as Ira, Pahuja as Dr. Basukinath, and Rahman as Sanya. It also stars Tanmay as the pizza delivery guy and Garrick Hagon as Harry Curzon. The script was penned by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, while First Ray Films, Golden Ratio Films, Jetty Productions, and Adya Films are the producers.