Lovato returns as Mitchie Torres in 'Camp Rock 3' cameo
Entertainment
Demi Lovato is officially back as Mitchie Torres in Camp Rock 3!
Disney just announced the movie, and this time, Demi makes a surprise cameo and reprises her iconic role as Mitchie Torres.
The story follows the band heading back to Camp Rock to find a fresh opening act for their reunion tour.
'Camp Rock 3' premieres Aug 13
The competition heats up as new campers like Sage (Liamani Segura) and Fletch (Malachi Barton) vie for the chance to open for Connect 3.
Expect plenty of music, rivalry, and some new friendships along the way.
Maria Canals-Barrera is back as Mitchie's mom too.
Ayo Davis calls this a "full-circle moment," mixing old favorites with new faces for today's fans.
Catch the premiere on Disney Channel August 13 or stream it on Disney+ from August 14.