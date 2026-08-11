Lovato returns as Mitchie Torres in 'Camp Rock 3' cameo

The competition heats up as new campers like Sage (Liamani Segura) and Fletch (Malachi Barton) vie for the chance to open for Connect 3.

Expect plenty of music, rivalry, and some new friendships along the way.

Maria Canals-Barrera is back as Mitchie's mom too.

Ayo Davis calls this a "full-circle moment," mixing old favorites with new faces for today's fans.

Catch the premiere on Disney Channel August 13 or stream it on Disney+ from August 14.