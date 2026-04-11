'Love Insurance Kompany' in theaters explores love versus algorithms
Entertainment
Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is out in theaters, bringing a fresh spin on love and tech.
Set in 2040, the film follows Vassey, an old-school romantic, and Dheema, who's all about tech-driven dating.
Their relationship gets complicated when the CEO of the insurance app predicts their breakup, pushing them to trust their feelings over algorithms.
'Love Insurance Kompany' features Ranganathan Shetty
Directed by Vignesh Shivan and starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and S.J. Suryah, with Yogi Babu and Gouri G Kishan in supporting roles, LIK balances emotional moments with humor.
The background score is by Anirudh Ravichander.
If you miss it in theaters (released April 10), the film's digital rights are with Amazon Prime Video.