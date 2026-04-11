'Love Insurance Kompany' in theaters explores love versus algorithms Entertainment Apr 11, 2026

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is out in theaters, bringing a fresh spin on love and tech.

Set in 2040, the film follows Vassey, an old-school romantic, and Dheema, who's all about tech-driven dating.

Their relationship gets complicated when the CEO of the insurance app predicts their breakup, pushing them to trust their feelings over algorithms.