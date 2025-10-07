'Love Insurance Kompany' shifts release date to December 18 Entertainment Oct 07, 2025

Pradeep Ranganathan's sci-fi rom-com Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) has moved its release from October 17 to December 18, 2025.

The shift avoids a box office clash with Dude—another film starring Ranganathan—set for the original Diwali date.

LIK is set in 2040 and also features S J Suryah and Krithi Shetty.