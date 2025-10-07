Next Article
'Love Insurance Kompany' shifts release date to December 18
Entertainment
Pradeep Ranganathan's sci-fi rom-com Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) has moved its release from October 17 to December 18, 2025.
The shift avoids a box office clash with Dude—another film starring Ranganathan—set for the original Diwali date.
LIK is set in 2040 and also features S J Suryah and Krithi Shetty.
Team behind 'Love Insurance Kompany'
LIK brings together Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.
Cinematographers Ravi Varman and Sathyan Sooryan are on board, and it is directed by Vignesh Shivan.
More about 'Dude'
Dude, releasing October 17, introduces music composer Sai Abhyankkar and actress Mamitha Baiju to Tamil films.
AGS Entertainment is handling its Tamil Nadu release.