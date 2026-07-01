'Love Is Blind' Goytowskis welcome son Polaris J3ohn Pax Goytowski
Entertainment
Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski, from Love Is Blind Season four, had their second child, a son named Polaris J3ohn Pax Goytowski, born on June 29.
They shared that their lives feel "even more magical" now as a family of four.
Their daughter Galileo, born in April 2024, is already stepping up as a big sister.
Polaris middle names honor 3 relatives
Polaris's middle name, J3ohn Pax, honors Zack's grandfather, Bliss's twin brother, and Zack's grandmother, Jean.
The couple called their newborn their "little star" and said watching Galileo with her baby brother has been "the sweetest thing."