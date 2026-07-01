'Love Is Blind' Goytowskis welcome son Polaris J3ohn Pax Goytowski

Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski, from Love Is Blind Season four, had their second child, a son named Polaris J3ohn Pax Goytowski, born on June 29.

They shared that their lives feel "even more magical" now as a family of four.

Their daughter Galileo, born in April 2024, is already stepping up as a big sister.