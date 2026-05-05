'Love Mocktail 3' explores parenting, streams on ZEE5 May 8 Entertainment May 05, 2026

Love Mocktail 3, the final part of the popular romance series, is coming to ZEE5 on May 8.

Directed by Darling Krishna (who also stars) and written by Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, and Yadunandan, this film explores what happens when love grows into something bigger, like parenting and healing old wounds.

The story picks up with Aditya as a single dad to Nidhi, his adopted daughter.