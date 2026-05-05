'Love Mocktail 3' explores parenting, streams on ZEE5 May 8
Entertainment
Love Mocktail 3, the final part of the popular romance series, is coming to ZEE5 on May 8.
Directed by Darling Krishna (who also stars) and written by Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, and Yadunandan, this film explores what happens when love grows into something bigger, like parenting and healing old wounds.
The story picks up with Aditya as a single dad to Nidhi, his adopted daughter.
Custody battle tests Aditya's past
Things get complicated when Dr. Shanta claims Nidhi is actually her biological granddaughter, sparking a custody battle that pushes Aditya to face his past.
Krishna says the movie is about "love beyond romance," focusing on responsibility and quiet strength.
Amrutha Iyengar and Dileep Raj join the cast too.
Catch it in Kannada on ZEE5 from May 8!