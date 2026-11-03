Lowden of 'Dunkirk' calls Bond rumors flattering in British GQ

The Bond rumor mill heated up after Gary Oldman, Lowden's Slow Horses co-star, hinted producers had already picked their next Bond.

Reports say Lowden and Callum Turner are set to undergo one last screen test, with Josh O'Connor (from The Crown) also in the mix.

The upcoming film, directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight, will introduce a younger version of Bond, marking a fresh chapter for the franchise since Craig's last outing in No Time to Die (2021).