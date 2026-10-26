Lowden Turner O'Connor in Bond screen tests expected Oct 23
The hunt for the next James Bond is almost over: screen tests were expected to begin on October 23, 2026, with Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, and a mystery contender all in the running.
Each actor is being put through their paces on stunts, camera presence, and dialogue.
While fans are buzzing about who will take over from Daniel Craig, Amazon MGM Studios is keeping quiet for now.
Gold leads casting Villeneuve directs
Casting director Nina Gold is leading the charge to find someone with both Bond-worthy charm and action skills.
The upcoming film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight.
It's also a first for Amazon MGM Studios: they have full creative control after a 2025 agreement with longtime franchise stewards Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.