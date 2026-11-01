Lowe posthumously appears in Pratt's 'Way of the Warrior Kid'
Fiona Lowe, who sadly passed away at 13 earlier this year, makes a posthumous cameo in Chris Pratt's movie < em>Way of the Warrior Kid, now streaming on Apple TV.
She and her sister Mabel are credited as "Bus Kids," making the film especially meaningful for their family.
Lowe family shares heartfelt posts
The Lowe family has described Fiona as "a loving young girl" and continues to honor her memory: Mabel shares heartfelt posts about her sister.
The movie itself is about resilience and finding strength with help from a Navy SEAL mentor, which feels like a fitting tribute to Fiona's spirit.