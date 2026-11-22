Luca Guadagnino confirms his 'American Psycho' adaptation is dead
What's the story
Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino has confirmed that the much-anticipated adaptation of American Psycho is no longer happening. The news was revealed during an appearance on Deadline's Crew Call podcast, where he told host Anthony D'Allesandro that the project was no longer in development. "Scott Z. Burns wrote a fantastic script," said Guadagnino. "Unfortunately for me, as we speak, it's not happening."
Project details
Guadagnino has been involved with the project since 2024
In October 2024, Deadline reported that Guadagnino was in the final stages of negotiations with Lionsgate to direct Burns's adaptation.
The film was set to be produced by Frenesy Films and executive produced by Sam Pressman through his company Pressman Film.
This news came two years after it was first revealed that Guadagnino and Burns were working on an adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis's 1991 novel.
Casting issues
The lead role of Patrick Bateman sparked much speculation
The adaptation of American Psycho was met with speculation over who would portray the lead character, Patrick Bateman. Among those rumored to be interested in the role was actor Patrick Schwarzenegger.
Meanwhile, Drew Starkey, Guadagnino's Queer (2024) star, revealed that he had read the "amazing" script.
However, Ellis revealed in February that several high-profile actors had turned down offers to star in the film. Reports of Burns revising a new draft also came up.
Film adaptation
Ellis teased new 'American Psycho' would be completely different
Ellis had previously teased that the upcoming film would be "completely different" from Mary Harron's 2000 adaptation of American Psycho.
This earlier version starred Christian Bale as the murderous investment banker Bateman, a character Ellis conceived as a satirical commentary on masculinity.
The cast also included Justin Theroux, Josh Lucas, Chloe Sevigny, Reese Witherspoon, Jared Leto, and Willem Dafoe.