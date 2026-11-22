In October 2024, Deadline reported that Guadagnino was in the final stages of negotiations with Lionsgate to direct Burns's adaptation.

The film was set to be produced by Frenesy Films and executive produced by Sam Pressman through his company Pressman Film.

This news came two years after it was first revealed that Guadagnino and Burns were working on an adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis's 1991 novel.