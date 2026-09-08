Lucasfilm screens 'Star Wars' and 'Star Wars: Starfighter' 70mm IMAX
Entertainment
Big news for Star Wars fans: Lucasfilm is bringing both the original 1977 Star Wars and the brand-new Star Wars: Starfighter to select theaters in 70mm IMAX next year.
The classic kicks things off on February 18, with Starfighter following on May 28.
Both will only be shown at a handful of theaters equipped for this rare format, so tickets might be tough to snag.
Limited 70mm IMAX drives release hype
This format is all about going big: think massive screens and super-clear visuals that pull you right into the action.
Recent blockbusters like Dune: Part Two have made it popular again, but since so few theaters can actually show movies in true 70mm IMAX, demand and hype tend to go through the roof whenever something special comes along.