Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' opens May 22 Entertainment May 13, 2026

Lucasfilm's new movie, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, is opening exclusively in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Set after the Empire's fall, it follows Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu teaming up to help the New Republic take on Imperial warlords.