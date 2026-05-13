Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' opens May 22
Entertainment
Lucasfilm's new movie, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, is opening exclusively in theaters on May 22, 2026.
Set after the Empire's fall, it follows Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu teaming up to help the New Republic take on Imperial warlords.
Pascal's din deepens bond with Grogu
This story dives into Din's growing father-son connection with Grogu, especially as Din realizes Grogu will outlive him by centuries.
Jon Favreau directs, with a cast including Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White.
Ludwig Goransson handles the music, while Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Kathleen Kennedy produce.