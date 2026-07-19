Lucknow theater circuit falters after new auditoriums face power shortfalls
Lucknow's once-busy theater circuit is struggling, with key venues like the Bhartendu Natya Academy's two main auditoriums closed just months after their April 2026 launch.
Upgraded facilities now need more power than what's available, forcing organizers to run pricey generators for internal shows and pause all outside bookings.
"which costs about ₹40,000 for a three-hour show, including fuel and logistics," said academy chairperson Rati Shankar Tripathi.
Lucknow theater productions down over 50%
With these closures and renovation issues piling up, local theater productions have dropped by more than 50%.
Other venues aren't much help either: Rai Umanath Bali Auditorium has been slammed for bad seating and poor sound systems, while rent at places like Kala Mandapam can soar to ₹87,000 per show.
Many groups relying on limited government grants are now struggling to find affordable stages, and audiences are missing out too.