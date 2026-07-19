Lucknow theater circuit falters after new auditoriums face power shortfalls

Lucknow's once-busy theater circuit is struggling, with key venues like the Bhartendu Natya Academy's two main auditoriums closed just months after their April 2026 launch.

Upgraded facilities now need more power than what's available, forcing organizers to run pricey generators for internal shows and pause all outside bookings.

"which costs about ₹40,000 for a three-hour show, including fuel and logistics," said academy chairperson Rati Shankar Tripathi.