'Bridgerton' S04: Luke Thompson reflects on Benedict's unique love journey

Luke Thompson, the 37-year-old actor who plays Benedict Bridgerton in Netflix 's popular series Bridgerton , recently spoke about his character's unique approach to love. Speaking to People at the Paris premiere of Season 4, he said that unlike the previous male leads, Rege-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey, and Luke Newton, Benedict is all about "commitment." The new season premieres on January 29.

Character depth 'Benedict is comfortable giving everyone a little piece of himself' Thompson said, "They all have their different blocks when it comes to love and falling in love and committing to someone, but I think for Benedict it's all about that word commitment." He added, "He is someone who is very comfortable giving everyone a little piece of himself, but no more and no further." The actor also described Benedict as a "culprit of the love bomb," meaning he struggles with loving someone specifically.

Character evolution Thompson hinted at Benedict's journey of deeper connection Thompson teased that Benedict's journey in Season 4 will be about going deeper into his relationship with Sophie (Yerin Ha). He said, "How can you really give someone [everything] and show everyone, you know, the sort of more complicated depths of yourself?" "So I think that's his journey it's sort of like how to go deeper."

Advertisement