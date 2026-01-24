'Bridgerton' S04: Luke Thompson reflects on Benedict's unique love journey
What's the story
Luke Thompson, the 37-year-old actor who plays Benedict Bridgerton in Netflix's popular series Bridgerton, recently spoke about his character's unique approach to love. Speaking to People at the Paris premiere of Season 4, he said that unlike the previous male leads, Rege-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey, and Luke Newton, Benedict is all about "commitment." The new season premieres on January 29.
Character depth
'Benedict is comfortable giving everyone a little piece of himself'
Thompson said, "They all have their different blocks when it comes to love and falling in love and committing to someone, but I think for Benedict it's all about that word commitment." He added, "He is someone who is very comfortable giving everyone a little piece of himself, but no more and no further." The actor also described Benedict as a "culprit of the love bomb," meaning he struggles with loving someone specifically.
Character evolution
Thompson hinted at Benedict's journey of deeper connection
Thompson teased that Benedict's journey in Season 4 will be about going deeper into his relationship with Sophie (Yerin Ha). He said, "How can you really give someone [everything] and show everyone, you know, the sort of more complicated depths of yourself?" "So I think that's his journey it's sort of like how to go deeper."
Plot details
'Bridgerton' S04: A tale of cross-class romance
In Season 4, based on Julia Quinn's An Offer from a Gentleman, Benedict is enchanted by Sophie at his mother's masquerade ball. He embarks on a quest to discover her identity while she works as a maid for Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung). The official synopsis reads, "When fate brings Benedict and Sophie back together, Benedict wrestles between the reality of his affection for this intriguing maid and the fantasy of the Lady in Silver."