Lupita Nyong'o responds to 'The Odyssey' casting backlash

Lupita Nyong'o has addressed the backlash over her casting as Helen of Troy in Christopher Nolan 's upcoming film The Odyssey . In an interview with Elle, she said, "You can't perform beauty." "I want to know who a character is. What is beyond beauty? What is beyond looks?" "That's the thing about doing such a well-known text, which has been studied and interpreted and derived from."

Character exploration 'I'm very supportive of Chris's intention...' Nyong'o further elaborated on her approach to playing Helen, saying, "The investigation starts with the pages you're given. That's what I based it on." The Oscar winner also reminded readers that Homer's epic is a mythological story and not a historical account. "I'm very supportive of Chris's intention with it and with the version of this story that he is telling," she said.

Casting defense 'The criticism will exist,' says Nyong'o Nyong'o also addressed the criticism she has received for her casting. "The criticism will exist whether I engage with it or not," she said. "I'm not spending my time thinking of a defense." She added, "It spans worlds. So that's why the cast is what it is. We're occupying the epic narrative of our time." The film is set to release on July 17.

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