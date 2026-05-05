'Odyssey' trailer: Chaos brews in Ithaca as king remains missing   

Star cast

Meet the cast of 'The Odyssey'

The Odyssey features an ensemble cast, including Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, and Charlize Theron as Circe. We get to see Penelope, Telemachus, and Circe for quite a bit in the new trailer. The film also stars Lupita Nyong'o, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Will Yun Lee, and Mia Goth, among others. The movie is Nolan's 13th directorial venture and is based on the ancient poem written by Homer.