'Odyssey' trailer: Chaos brews in Ithaca as king remains missing
What's the story
Universal has unveiled a new trailer for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, The Odyssey. The latest sneak peek into Homer's Greek epic features Matt Damon's Odysseus fighting the Cyclops, while Robert Pattinson's Antinous plots to seize Ithaca's throne. Odysseus's wife and son believe that he'll return, as it gets harder and harder to hold on to this belief. The trailer was first revealed on Monday night during an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Star cast
Meet the cast of 'The Odyssey'
The Odyssey features an ensemble cast, including Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, and Charlize Theron as Circe. We get to see Penelope, Telemachus, and Circe for quite a bit in the new trailer. The film also stars Lupita Nyong'o, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Will Yun Lee, and Mia Goth, among others. The movie is Nolan's 13th directorial venture and is based on the ancient poem written by Homer.
Release date
Competing with 'Spider-Man' reboot
The Odyssey will be released on July 17, just a few days before Disney and Sony's upcoming blockbuster Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31). Interestingly, Holland stars in both films. The film will also make history as the first narrative feature shot entirely with IMAX cameras. In a marketing gimmick, tickets for 70mm screenings were released a year in advance back in July 2025.