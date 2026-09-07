'Lust Stories 3' hits Netflix September 18 exploring desire
Lust Stories 3 is landing on Netflix September 18!
The new season brings together directors Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj to explore fresh takes on love and desire.
Netflix teased the release with: "Desire, drama and dilemmas. Mark the date "
'Lust Stories 3' cast producers revealed
This season features a standout cast: Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Varma, and Ali Fazal.
Produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment with stories penned by Kiran Rao, Tanaji Dasgupta, Avinash Sampath, Sumukhi Suresh, Shakun Batra, Sameeha Sabnis, Ashwathi Namboodiri, Nitesh Bhatia, Utkarshini Vashishtha, and Vishal Bhardwaj.
Netflix India's Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, says the show gives viewers different emotional perspectives on themes like vulnerability and power, continuing Lust Stories' tradition of unique storytelling.