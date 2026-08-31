'Lust Stories 3' to premiere on Netflix on September 18?

The third season of Lust Stories boasts a star-studded cast from Bollywood.

Motwane's segment features Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma and Abhishek Banerjee.

Batra's film stars Ali Fazal and Radhikka Madan.

Bhardwaj's story is headlined by real-life couple Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, while Rao's film has Gurfateh Pirzada and newcomer Sana Thampi in lead roles.

The trailer is expected to be released in the first week of September.