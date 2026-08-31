'Lust Stories 3' to premiere on Netflix on September 18?
What's the story
The third installment of the critically acclaimed anthology series Lust Stories is set to premiere on Netflix India on September 18, reported Bollywood Hungama. The upcoming project has been directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj. It will consist of four short films that delve into themes of lust, love, and repressed desire.
Star-studded lineup
Meet the star-studded cast of 'Lust Stories 3'
The third season of Lust Stories boasts a star-studded cast from Bollywood.
Motwane's segment features Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma and Abhishek Banerjee.
Batra's film stars Ali Fazal and Radhikka Madan.
Bhardwaj's story is headlined by real-life couple Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, while Rao's film has Gurfateh Pirzada and newcomer Sana Thampi in lead roles.
The trailer is expected to be released in the first week of September.
Theme continuation
Exploring intimacy and female sexuality
Lust Stories 3 continues the tradition of its predecessors by exploring female sexuality through diverse and thought-provoking narratives.
"Each film approaches human connection from a distinct point of view, reflecting how desire and relationships are shaped by context, silence, and vulnerability," the makers shared previously.
The project will be a significant milestone for Netflix India as it will be the first anthology series to have three seasons.