'Lust Stories 3' Siddharth improvised seduction scene and Bhardwaj shot
Entertainment
In Lust Stories 3, Siddharth woke up from a dream and pitched the idea for a scene where his character attempts to seduce Aditi Rao Hydari's character.
Director Vishal Bhardwaj loved the spontaneity, so they shot it right away: no rehearsals, just real reactions.
Actor Siddharth added music and costumes
Siddharth didn't stop at improvising the scene; he also created a musical bit inspired by his dream and even got involved with costume choices.
Bhardwaj said, "We were having so much fun on set. This is the kind of contribution you expect from your actors" and "This is a collaboration."