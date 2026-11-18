Legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar recently responded to the music of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, even though he hasn't watched the film yet.

At a Mumbai event, he credited his own writing for why songs like "Pal Pal Hai Bhaari" from Swades still hit home.

In a rare move, his daughter Zoya Akhtar also praised the film, something she doesn't do often.