Lyricist Akhtar reacts to 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' music
Legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar recently responded to the music of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, even though he hasn't watched the film yet.
At a Mumbai event, he credited his own writing for why songs like "Pal Pal Hai Bhaari" from Swades still hit home.
In a rare move, his daughter Zoya Akhtar also praised the film, something she doesn't do often.
Lyricist Akhtar calls Ram moral icon
Akhtar shared that Ram is more than just a mythological figure: he's a moral icon in Indian culture.
He also called out Bollywood for leaning too much on formula scripts instead of adapting great literature, pointing to classics like "Devdas."
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana will release in two parts, with part two set for Diwali 2028.