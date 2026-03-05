'Maa Behen': Director opens up about casting Madhuri Dixit

Director Suresh Triveni, known for his work on Jalsa (2022), was looking for a light-hearted subject when he conceptualized his upcoming movie, Maa Behen. The film's teaser was released by Netflix in February, and it features an impressive cast including Madhuri Dixit-Nene , Triptii Dimri , Ravi Kishan, and Dharna Durga. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Triveni opened up about the casting process and revealed that they had always wanted to approach Dixit-Nene for this role.

Casting process Triveni was 'fortunate' to get instant yes from Dixit-Nene Triveni admitted that the casting for Maa Behen was an ambitious task. He said, "We wanted to have three terrific women, and we were clear from day one that we would approach Madhuri ma'am for it." "She readily agreed in the first narration. So did Triptii, Dharna, and Ravi Kishan. I was fortunate," he added. The film is a dark comedy about a dysfunctional family caught up in a local scandal after their neighbor's body is found in their kitchen.

Role and admiration 'I was dying to see how beautiful...' In Maa Behen, Dixit-Nene plays an unrestrained mother named Rekha. This role is a departure from her usual "diva" portrayals. Her character's antics often clash with those of her eldest daughter Jaya, played by Dimri. Triveni said, "As a viewer, I was dying to see how beautiful Madhuri ma'am is with comedy." "We wanted to see her in that comic avatar, and we chased it."

Experience 'Why we call them the OGs...' Triveni has worked with two of the biggest stars of the 1990s, Anil Kapoor in Subedaar and Dixit-Nene in Maa Behen. He was impressed by their eagerness to learn. He said, "Why we call them the OGs is that they are not done yet. They are still learning." "For example, we did at least 14 workshop sessions with the three leads together for Maa Behen. Madhuri ma'am showed up."

