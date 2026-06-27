'Maa Inti Bangaaram' sequel announced by Nidimoru as team returns
Entertainment
Big news for fans: Maa Inti Bangaaram is getting a sequel!
Writer-producer Raj Nidimoru announced it at a Vizag event, sharing that the original team, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Nandini Reddy, will be back.
The first film, released in June 2026, was loved for its honest take on a woman's life in the 1980s.
'Maa Inti Bangaaram' 50cr opening week
The original movie broke records for women-led films, earning over ₹50 crore globally in its first week.
Raj said it connected with audiences even more than his previous hits like Stree and The Family Man.
This sequel comes just as Samantha shares her pregnancy news and plans a maternity break, so fans have plenty to look forward to!