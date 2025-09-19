'Maadeva' OTT release: When, where to watch Vinod Prabhakar's drama
Missed Maadeva in theaters? No worries—Vinod Prabhakar's action-packed drama is now available on Cinebazzar.
While the film didn't draw big crowds when it hit cinemas back in June 2025, it still managed a solid 50-day run and broke even at the box office.
Right now, you can rent it for ₹49 until September 25; after that, Cinebazzar subscribers can stream it free starting September 26.
Plot, cast, crew of 'Maadeva'
Set in the '90s, Maadeva follows Prabhakar as a reserved hangman whose life takes a turn when Parvathi (played by Sonal Monteiro) makes it her life mission to get Maadeva to smuggle in home-cooked food for her mother, who is serving a sentence.
The cast also includes Srinagara Kitty, Achyuth Kumar, and Malashri.
Directed by Naveen Reddy with music by Pradyottan and visuals from Balakrishna Thota, this one could be worth adding to your watchlist if you're into gritty dramas with heart.