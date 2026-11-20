Maalik to play antagonist in 'Vajr' opposite Shroff in Japan
Big news for action movie fans: Mohitt Maalik is set to play the antagonist in Vajr, opposite Tiger Shroff.
The film, directed by Ram Madhvani and produced by Mahaveer Jain, will be shot in Japan.
Maalik's role is still under wraps, but is described as a key part of the story.
Maalik's 1st face-off with Shroff
This marks Maalik's first onscreen face-off with Shroff, so expect some fresh energy between the leads.
After his role as Birju Lohar, this film gives Maalik a chance to show off his range in a big way.
Vajr also has action at its core, though Maalik's character details are still being kept under wraps.