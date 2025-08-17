Next Article
'Maareesan' on Netflix: Language options, dubbing details, and more
Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil team up in Maareesan, a Tamil thriller premiering on Netflix this August 22.
The story follows an elderly man with Alzheimer's and a small-time thief as they hit the road together, uncovering secrets along the way.
You can catch it in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, or Malayalam—so plenty of options to watch with friends.
More about the film
This film marks Sudheesh Sankar's first time directing a Tamil movie. Music comes from Yuvan Shankar Raja, adding to the suspenseful vibe.
The cast also features Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, and Saravana Subbiah.
Fans are especially hyped since this is Vadivelu and Faasil's second time sharing the screen after their hit Maamannan (also on Netflix).