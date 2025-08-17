'Maareesan' on Netflix: Language options, dubbing details, and more Entertainment Aug 17, 2025

Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil team up in Maareesan, a Tamil thriller premiering on Netflix this August 22.

The story follows an elderly man with Alzheimer's and a small-time thief as they hit the road together, uncovering secrets along the way.

You can catch it in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, or Malayalam—so plenty of options to watch with friends.