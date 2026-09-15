Macklemore exits Sheeran's loop tour after Palestine support, Kraft ultimatum
Entertainment
Macklemore is no longer part of Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour after openly supporting Palestine.
He shared that leaving the tour came after some tough but respectful talks with Sheeran.
The move happened because venue owners, led by Robert Kraft, told Sheeran he would have to drop Macklemore or risk having shows canceled.
Macklemore vows continued support for Palestine
Even though he is off the tour, Macklemore says he is not backing down from speaking up for Palestine.
He made it clear that highlighting Palestinian issues matters more to him than staying on the lineup, and he is still using his platform to call for change.