Macklemore returns to Red Rocks, says 'free Palestine,' pledges proceeds
Macklemore returned to the stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 22, 2026, marking his first show since being dropped from Ed Sheeran's tour over his pro-Palestinian stance.
On stage, he told the crowd, "It is human to have a heart," and called out, "So I say, free Palestine. I say, free Palestine!"
All proceeds from the tour will be donated to organizations benefiting Palestinians.
Macklemore highlights crises, Sheeran denies involvement
Beyond supporting Palestine, Macklemore used his concert to highlight other humanitarian issues: from crises in Sudan and Congo to struggles in Lebanon, Haiti, and even the impact of ICE in the US.
After being removed from Sheeran's Loop Tour, he spoke about how money can shape art and encouraged artists to speak up on social issues.
Ed Sheeran later clarified he wasn't behind Macklemore's removal and shared that "Macklemore's contract for the tour was with the promoter, not me," and "this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech..."