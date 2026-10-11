Mad Sandhu killed in Amritsar and Goldy Dhillon claimed responsibility
Entertainment
Mad Sandhu, a popular gay content creator with over 200,000 Instagram followers, was shot dead in Amritsar last week.
The attack, claimed by gangster Goldy Dhillon, who said Sandhu was "spoilt" Punjab, just by being himself, by being gay, has put the spotlight on the real dangers faced by LGBTQIA+ people in India.
Activists demand stronger legal protections
Sandhu's murder has sparked outrage and heartbreak across the LGBTQIA+ community and beyond. Activists are demanding justice and stronger laws to protect queer individuals.
As one Delhi-based activist put it, just existing openly can still be risky, showing how much work is left to make India truly safe for everyone, no matter their identity.