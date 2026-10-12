Madan: body shaming after 'Pataakha' 15kg gain forced her hiatus
Entertainment
After gaining 15kg for her film Pataakha, Radhikka Madan faced harsh body shaming that affected her health and forced her to step back from work.
She's now speaking out about the unrealistic beauty standards in the industry, choosing to focus on her well-being instead of outside opinions.
"I started focusing on feeling healthy rather than chasing a particular body size," she shared.
Madan credits upbringing for self-acceptance
Radhikka credits her upbringing for helping her embrace individuality and self-acceptance: She was raised with positive parenting and didn't feel the need for outside validation.
Her recent role in Lust Stories 3 reflects this mindset: She's all about embracing individuality and staying true to herself, even when the industry pushes otherwise.