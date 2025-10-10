'Made in Heaven' Season 3 not happening, confirms Arjun Mathur

Arjun Mathur , the lead actor of the successful web series Made In Heaven , has confirmed that there will be no third season of the show. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said that he often gets asked about a potential third season but clarified that it's not happening. "That question, 'When is Made in Heaven season 3 coming out?,' keeps cropping up even now. But ya, there's no season 3."

Actor's perspective Each season can't take more than 4-5 years: Mathur Mathur, who played Karan Mehra in the series, expressed his desire for the show to continue for multiple seasons. However, he also acknowledged that each season can't take more than four to five years. "I would have loved if it was going for multiple seasons, but each season can't take more than four-five years. So main ussey bahut jaldi buddha ho jaunga (I will get very old very fast like that). So yeah, it's ended at two seasons."

New project Mathur on his limited interaction with Dugal in 'MIH' Mathur and Rasika Dugal, who appeared together in Made In Heaven, will now be seen in the upcoming film Lord Curzon Ki Haveli. The actor shared that they barely shot together for Made In Heaven because Dugal was "drugged" throughout the episode. He said, "We barely shot together then because she was drugged through the episode." "Then she's made to escape quietly so our characters don't even get to meet much."