'Madharaasi' dispute: Murugadoss asked to write next film for free 

Director AR Murugadoss has found himself in hot water after a complaint was lodged against him over financial losses incurred by his film Madharaasi. The movie, which starred Sivakarthikeyan , reportedly went over budget with costs ballooning from an estimated ₹115cr to nearly ₹170-180cr during production. Despite this, the film underperformed at the box office , earning only around ₹100cr and resulting in heavy losses for the producer.

Compensation demand Producer demands ₹10cr, council rules settlement Unhappy with the situation, the producer demanded ₹10cr as compensation and lodged a formal complaint against Murugadoss with the industry council. The issue was then taken to the Directors's and Producers's Council, which has now ruled on the matter. Instead of turning it into a financial dispute, they have come up with an alternative solution to settle the issue without further conflict.

New project Murugadoss to write 'Ramana 2' without any remuneration As part of the settlement, Murugadoss has been directed to write and provide the story for Ramana 2, a sequel to his 2002 film Ramana, free of cost to the production house. This decision allows the producer to gain value through a new project while sparing the director from a direct financial payout. The development has also sparked interest in how big-budget films are planned and managed within the industry.

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