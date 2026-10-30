Madhavan casts Naslen as antagonist opposite Suriya in 'Scene'

Naslen, who made his debut in 2019 and became popular with Premalu (2024), is stepping into Tamil cinema for the first time with this movie, a big milestone for him.

Scene is produced by Suriya and Jyothika, with music by Sushin Shyam. The film also brings Nazriya Nizam back to Tamil movies after 12 years.

Madhavan is confident Naslen will shine: "Naslen is an exceptional and exceptionally intelligent artist," he says, excited for more people to see what Naslen can do.