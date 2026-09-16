Madhavan praises Sivakumar's Agaram Foundation for helping Tamil Nadu students
Entertainment
Actor R Madhavan just gave a heartfelt shout-out to Suriya for his work with the Agaram Foundation, which helps underprivileged students in Tamil Nadu chase their college dreams.
Thanks to the foundation, the viral Instagram post claimed 51 students have become doctors and about 1,800 are now engineers, pretty amazing numbers.
Over the last 20 years, Suriya said his foundation has changed the lives of 6,000 students.
Madhavan shares Instagram salute to Sivakumar
Madhavan summed it up perfectly on Instagram: Suriya's long-term commitment to giving back. He shared the post on his Instagram story, reacting with salute emojis.
The Agaram Foundation shows how supporting education can break barriers and open doors for first-generation learners who might not otherwise get these chances.