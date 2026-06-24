Madhavan receives Padma Shri from President Murmu, thanks the government
Entertainment
R. Madhavan just received the Padma Shri, one of India's top honors, from President Droupadi Murmu.
He shared his excitement on Instagram, thanking the government for recognizing his work in movies.
Madhavan calls award tribute to cinema
Madhavan called the award a tribute to the magic of cinema and gave credit to his fans, collaborators, and family for their support.
He said he'll carry this honor in his heart forever and promised to keep making meaningful contributions to films and his country.